DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read was found not guilty Wednesday on all counts except operating under the influence.

The jury determined she was not guilty of second-degree murder, not guilty of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated — but guilty of the lesser count of operating under the influence — and not guilty of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

Watch her reaction as the verdict is read in Dedham.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)