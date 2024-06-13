DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police detective returned to the witness stand in in the Karen Read murder trial Thursday, detailing cell phone records and surveillance videos from the night John O’Keefe died. DNA experts also concluded that O’Keefe’s DNA was detected on a piece of a tail light and a strand of hair.

7’s Jonathan Hall was in the courtroom and has day 24’s Karen Read trial recap.

