DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The two owners of the house where Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s body was found in the snow in January 2022 took the stand Friday as the Karen Read murder trial continued.

7’s Jonathan Hall was in the courtroom and has day nine’s Karen Read trial recap.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)