NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews helped save a kite surfer in distress at a Nahant beach Wednesday afternoon.

Francesco Epifania, 48, of Swampscott, was treading water for nearly an hour.

“Just bad luck – went out there and one of my lines snapped, just simple gear failure, otherwise it would be a normal day, kite surfing, for anybody of my experience level,” Epifania said.

SKY 7 was over the scene as a Swampscott fire department boat was out in the water and brought Epifania back to shore. They were also able to retrieve his rig from the water.

Epifania said he’s been kite surfing for 11 years.

As he walked out of the water, Epifania got a big hug from his son. The 11-year-old had someone call the police when he knew his dad was in trouble.

“Yeah, I’m happy about what he did, that he knew what to do,” Epifania said. “I’m happy we taught him well. It’s good he did what he did because I was stuck out there.”

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