BOSTON (WHDH) - See the moments that a windowpane crashed onto the street below Wednesday.

In new video, the pane of glass can be seen falling from the frame and toppling twenty feet to the ground, shattering all over the sidewalk and street – and narrowly missing pedestrians.

The pane fell from a second floor storage room of a Home Goods store, and luckily no one was hurt.

The building’s owner said they’re not sure what caused the window to fall from the frame and that they’re currently working on having it replaced.

The store is open for business.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)