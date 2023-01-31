WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking cellphone video shows the moment Adolfo Molina, of Lawrence, racing across Interstate 93 in an effort to help an unconscious driver.

In the video, you can see Molina run out of his truck, cross all four lanes of the busy highway near Woburn, and rush over to help a woman in a blue car that was moving along the guardrails.

Speaking for him, his wife says he noticed something was wrong and decided to help.

“Once he saw what was happening, and noticed the woman unconscious, that’s when he decided to get out of the car and help,” she said.

At one point you can see Molina trying to get into the blue car to stop it but the doors were locked. Eventually, the car hit a divider and came to a stop.

“He felt that God basically gave him a mission, so like, he didn’t see anything at the moment. He just said OK, they told me to do it, just do it,” she said.

The City of Lawrence has recognized Molina for his courageous act.

Those who know him say it’s just the kind of person he is.

“It wasn’t surprising to me because he’s such a helpful person. He wants to help everyone the best he can, that’s just his way of being.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)