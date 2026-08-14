LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña was arrested Friday morning and charged with federal wire fraud and money laundering offenses.

DePeña, 61, was elected in 2021 and reelected in 2025.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, DePeña fraudulently obtained over $1.5 million in COVID small-business loans and used the proceeds “…to fund his campaign account, pay personal taxes, and pay off over $880,000 in high-interest, hard-money mortgages that encumbered various properties he owned in Lawrence”.

According to court documents, the mayor sent texts to his accountant and financial advisor saying, “Brother, call me, I’m in trouble,” “I don’t want to pressure you, I don’t have time to wait for this loan. It’s in your hands.”

After being released from custody by a federal judge, DePeña got into the passenger seat of his lawyer’s Dodge Challenger as his attorney crashed into a parked car in front of them.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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