WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A lightning bolt left a Walpole family stunned and shaken.

Brian Trupiano was putting his kids to bed around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday when mother nature struck.

“As soon as we went upstairs boom lightning hit, sparks in front yard,” Trupiano said.

Seconds after the power went out, his wife saw smoke in the kitchen.

“Fire coming out of our register on the floor, the floorboard, rather, and quickly grabbed the fire extinguisher,” said Trupiano.

Firefighters arrived within minutes. They believe the lightning hit the chain-link fence pole.

“It’s almost as if lights went out and then you see the flash,” said Turpiano. “It’s so hard to explain, really, right at the center.”

The damage spread to a neighbor’s shed, leaving it charred. Tools and toys inside were burnt.

“This is definitely gonna be a story for the neighborhood for years to come,” said Turpiano.

No one was injured, and Turpiano says he learned one big lesson.

“Definitely invest in a fire extinguisher to have on hand,” said Turpiano. “The firefighters last night told me that definitely saved the house.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)