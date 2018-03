Students from Majory Stoneman Douglas High School, which was the site of a mass shooting in February, are speaking at a forum at Harvard University about ways to change the conversation on guns.

The event is hosted by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

You can watch a live stream of the event below:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)