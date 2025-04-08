KENNEBUNK, MAINE (WHDH) — A Maine man is recalling a recent run-in he had with a rabid fox that attacked him and his dog before he shot and killed the animal at his home.

Surveillance video captured the moments Michael Martin’s Golden Retriever, Teddy, tangled with the rabid animal and when it went after him.

“That thing goes and goes and growling, jumps and I put it down, ” he recalled. “The warden is asking why I shot it in the head because now I have to take it up to Augusta now to get it tested and I said what the heck else am I going to do?”

When the fox tested positive for rabies, Martin said he had to undergo a series of painful rabies shots.

As for Teddy, Martin says he was checked out and found not to have a single scratch on him.

