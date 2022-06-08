BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman stole a Malden police cruiser, leading officers on a police chase through the streets of Boston.

Malden Police first issued an alert that its cruiser was stolen from just outside the station’s front door shortly before midnight on Tuesday. A few minutes later, the cruiser was spotted on the Zakim Bridge driving erratically. A State Police Trooper found the stolen cruiser on Route 93 South by Mass. Ave and attempted to conduct a stop. The female suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The driver exited the highway at Columbia Road and drove to Mass. Ave, not stopping until she reached Victoria’s Diner at 1024 Mass. Ave. in Dorchester. The driver was taken into custody on scene, with no injuries or damage to any person or vehicle.

“The officer turned around and came outside, he noticed a short time later the cruiser was missing,” said Malden Detective Captain Marc Gatcomb. He said the department was able to track down the cruiser using radio transmissions with other cities as well as other technologies.

Malden Police then arrived on-scene to reclaim their cruiser. The cruiser was returned, inspected and sanitized and is now back in service. The suspect, who has been identified as 38-year-old Renelle Sonia of Malden, has been ordered by a judge to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Malden police are still working to determine how this happened, and are pulling security footage to investigate the incident.

