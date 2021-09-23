(WHDH) — An adorable video taken by a woman standing at safe distance captured the touching moment a mama bear hugged her cub after she taught it how to go down a slide at a school playground.

Betsie Stockslager Emry’s video, which was recorded outside the Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville, North Carolina, proved that playgrounds are not just for humans.

In the video, the mama bear can be seen waiting at the base of a green slide as her cub slowly made its way down.

“This MADE MY DAY,” Emry wrote in a Facebook post. “I LOVE how the mama goes down the big slide and quickly runs to the smaller slide- only to BEAR HUG the little one as they make it to the bottom.”

Students say the bears have been known to visit the school.

