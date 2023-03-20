BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stealing a small construction vehicle and driving it down a road in Brookline earlier this month is facing charges, police announced this week.

The wild ride was caught on camera on March 9 before 7 a.m. when a traffic camera mounted at the intersection of Boylston Street and Cypress Street captured video of the man driving the vehicle with at least one package on it.

Police said the man is accused of stealing several packages from nearby apartment buildings on Beacon Street and Commonwealth Avenue, in addition to the vehicle itself.

Police said officers spotted the man, who initially tried to flee. Officials were later able to catch up after what police described in a statement as an “extremely slow pursuit.”

“His claim was that he was an Amazon driver and that he was delivering packages to people,” Brookline Police Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell told 7NEWS. “Again this is about 20 minutes to seven in the morning and, clearly, this not an Amazon delivery type vehicle”

The man in this case has been charged with several different crimes.

He was being held on $1,500 bond on Monday.

