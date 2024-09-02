WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man described running into a burning multi-family home in Worcester to make sure everyone was out.

Smoke and flames poured from a home on Worth Street as dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene early Monday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital and nine people were displaced after the blaze, according to the Worcester Fire Department.

A neighboring home was also damaged in the fire, Roche said.

Jose Ramirez said he had just sat down for brunch with his family when his unit’s smoke detectors went off just after 12 p.m.. There were 13 people in the house, including five children. A 5-year-old was playing video games in his room at the time.

“I got my grandkids, my girlfriend’s kids, I got everybody out,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez ran back in three times to make sure everyone got out, including the other families living in the multi-family home. Firefighters were not far behind.

“We had reports of people trapped in the building and heavy fire and smoke from the rear porches of the second and third floors,” said Worcester Assistant Fire Chief Adam Roche.

Neighbors said they were worried when they smelled the smoke.

“Everyone is safe, so that’s the most important thing… because this can be rebuilt — not life. When life is gone, you can’t get that back. It’s okay. Everyone is okay so I’m okay,” said Manuella Perez.

Ramirez is grateful his family is safe, and he said that is all that matters to him.

Another neighbor said he ran into the home while it was burning, saw that the 5-year-old was safe, and grabbed the child’s Xbox and television to bring to him because he was crying for them.

The fire remains under investigation.

