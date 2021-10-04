NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A pair of good Samaritans, including one man who went into cardiac arrest, are being hailed as heroes after they rushed into a burning home to save a 97-year-old woman who had fallen asleep in a chair on Friday night.

Tom Keough was passing by the home when he and a motorist who had stopped at the scene ran inside without hesitation.

“He’s my hero, he’s my daughter’s hero,” said Keough’s wife, Sharon.

Dramatic video showed Keough and another man carrying the woman out of the home in a chair as raging flames shot through the window.

During the rescue, Keough, 67, suddenly fell ill and collapsed on the front lawn.

Lariana Garvis, the woman who recorded the video, was on her way home from the park when she jumped into action to perform CPR on Keough, saving his life.

“As I got a little closer, I could see that he was already blue,” Garvis recalled. “I just dropped my phone and I started doing compressions…Didn’t stop until he went into the ambulance.”

Keough is now scheduled to undergo triple bypass surgery.

The woman who was displaced by the fire is now staying with family.

