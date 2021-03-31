BOZEMAN, Mont. (WHDH) — A convenience store in Bozeman, Montana recently had an unexpected customer.

Surveillance video captured an unmasked man riding a horse into the Town Pump on East Valley Center.

“Now while we understand that you might have a codependent relationship with ol’ Paint, we do ask that you dismount, ask your bronco to wait outside, and enter our stores solo in the future,” Town Pump wrote on Facebook. “We will be glad to welcome YOU back, sir — but next time no horsin’ around please…”

