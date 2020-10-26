(WHDH) — A man whose dog went missing was reunited with his beloved pet just over six months later.

Pat had desperately searched for his dog, Blue, before he had to move to Texas for his work with no luck.

Months later, a friend of Pat’s sent him a video of his dog playing with a ball at the Washington County Animal Shelter in Tennessee.

He contacted the shelter right away and then drove 1,200 miles to get Blue.

Their reunion was caught on camera, with Blue giving his owner tons of doggie kisses.

