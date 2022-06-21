PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A search is on for a man who tried to saw off a catalytic converter from a car parked outside a limo company in Plainville.

The suspect has been hitting car dealers and lots up and down Route 1.

A state lawmaker proposed a bill to crack down on catalytic converter thefts that would create a paper trail for the expensive car part, require buyers to keep a log book of each seller and require sellers to prove legal ownership of the parts.

