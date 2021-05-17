WATCH: Manchester firefighters rescue bird tangled up in kite string

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Manchester by the Sea came to the rescue of a bird who became tangled up in some kite string on Monday.

Crews responded to the parking lot at Singing Beach shortly before 9 a.m. and found the seagull hanging from a tree. It is believed the bird was stuck like that for over an hour before help arrived.

The bird was brought to safety and its wing was freed from the line but still unable to fly.

It was taken to an area veterinarian for an evaluation.

