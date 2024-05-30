NEW YORK (WHDH) - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg held a news conference Thursday evening after a guilty verdict was reached in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, saying that the jurors “vowed to make a decision based on the evidence and the law.”

Bragg said that “while this defendant may be unlike any other in American history, we arrived at this trial, and ultimately today at this verdict, in the same manner as every other case that comes through the courtroom doors, by following the facts, the law, and doing so without fear or favor.”

He thanked the jury and the alternates, mentioning the testimony they heard from 22 witnesses — including former and current employees of Trump, media executives, book publishers, and custodians of records.

Bragg said the jurors reviewed call logs, text messages, and emails, in addition to hearing records and seeing checks, invoices, bank statements, and calendar appointments.

“Their deliberations led them to a unanimous conclusion beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant, Donald J. Trump, is guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree to conceal a scheme to corrupt the 2016 election,” Bragg said.

He also thanked the prosecution team, saying “they are model public servants.” Bragg then thanked the New York Police Department and court officers for securing the courthouse. He also mentioned Trump’s upcoming sentencing on July 11.

Bragg emphasized that he was just doing his job.

“Today, we have the most important voice of all, and that’s the voice of the jurors. They have spoken. Donald J. Trump has been convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records,” he said.

