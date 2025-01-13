WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A manhole explosion was caught on camera in Worcester Saturday evening.

The explosion happened at the intersection of Grafton and Franklin Streets.

Video from a nearby business captures the manhole cover launching into the air. Black smoke rises from the far end of the street, moments before a loud blast could be heard.

“I got a call from my bartender saying there was an explosion, asking if he should open the bar or not” said Marc Guinette, owner of MB Lounge.

The video shows the metal cover flying nearly as high as the overpass before crashing back to the street.

The city of Worcester says the manhole is owned by National Grid, and they’re helping out Worcester Police with the investigation.

QUOTE

No one was hurt in the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)