MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Watch the moment as Marcelo Gomes da-Silva returns home from ICE custody.

Gomes da-Silva was detained by ICE last weekend while driving to volleyball practice. Officials say he was not the intended target, but his father was.

Gomes da-Silva was released from ICE custody on Thursday after six days.

