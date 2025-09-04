SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - There was plenty of star support Wednesday at the Voice for Mikey gala in Sharon, which raised money for children and families living with austism.

Mikey Intoccia, 6, is the inspiration behind the gala; he is on the austism spectrum and is non-verbal.

“First they thought he might have been deaf because he wasn’t talking,” Mikey’s dad Michael Intoccia said. “We had to go through all the tests…go through the whole country of meeting doctors. We are trying to get him to speak one day.”

The boy’s father says the gala came together in just two weeks and raised $300,000 before it even began.

Actor and Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg showed up in style, landing by helicopter on a nearby golf course.

Wahlberg is currently filming a movie about what these families experience every day.

“It’s obviously a wonderful occasion and wonderful cause, it just so happens that I’m shooting a movie right now in Boston about a father whose son is autistic and he’s trying to reconnect with him. It’s a remake of a German film which also happens to be a true story,” Wahlberg explained. “I was deeply moved by it and this father son journey, with a father trying to understand how to be there for his son, and understand this is in many ways still a blessing.”

Another celebrity guest said he also understands how big of a blessing it can be.

“My son is 33 on the spectrum. All the hard times and hard things we had to go through and try to help others, raise money and give back to the autistic commutity,” said rapper Joseph Cartagena, known best by his stage name Fat Joe.

Gala organizers say they want to continue the push for autism awareness, keep funding research, and bring hope of giving a voice to the voiceless.

Mikey’s father is confident his son will one day be able to share in their gratitude.

“We hope that one day he will say thank you to everybody,” Intoccia said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)