WATCH: Mass. healthcare workers cheer as coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Healthcare workers on Wednesday gathered in the lobby of a Massachusetts hospital to cheer loudly and celebrate the recovery of a coronavirus patient as she left the facility to return home.

Baystate Medical Center team members — dressed in personal protective gear — clapped in a standing ovation and played the theme song from the movie “Rocky” as the patient was discharged and wheeled out of the hospital.

Baystate Medical Center COO Tejas Gandhi said in a news release that the hospital wanted to provide a beautifully warm send-off for the patient and to acknowledge the care team while the iconic theme song played.

“This is what my heart needed. Thank you, Baystate healthcare workers for making a difference!” one hospital employee said of the act of kindness.

The special moment was dubbed “Code Rocky.” With consent, the hospital says it plans to do the same for other patients who recover from the highly contagious virus.

Other Baystate Health hospitals plan to adopt Code Rocky as well.

