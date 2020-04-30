WATCH: Mass. kayaker captures amazing video of bald eagle scooping up fish

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man fishing in his kayak captured an amazing video of an American bald eagle scooping a fish out of the water on Wednesday.

Mike Clark, of Auburn, was fishing in Worcester when the eagle swooped down to the water’s surface and grabbed a fish with its talons just feet from his kayak.

Clark told 7NEWS that the eagle caught the fish around a time that it would be preparing to eat dinner.

Video courtesy: Mike Clark

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)