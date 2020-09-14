WATCH: Mass. man sleeping by pool startled awake by bear

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man who was recently napping by the pool on a lounge chair was startled awake when a bear waltzed into his backyard.

Ring video shared by Matt and Dawn Bete, of Greenfield, showed the bear walking around their yard after strolling through an open gate.

“My husband was napping while the bear came in the open gate to investigate things…Including him!” Dawn said in an email to 7NEWS.

The bear could then be seen walking up to Matt and nudging his foot, prompting him to jolt awake.

As soon as Matt sat up in his chair, the bear immediately scampered away.

Another bear surprised a family in Tyngsboro last week when it showed up on their back porch.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)