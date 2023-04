NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New video shows a Massachusetts State Police helicopter dumping water over an area of Mount Pisgah in Northborough on Friday to stop a brush fire.

Crews had their work cut out for them last week, as many parts of the state were dealing with wildfires.

Officials say the fires were caused by dry and windy conditions.

