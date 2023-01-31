A massive boulder crashed through a home in Honolulu Sunday night, nearly hitting a woman.

The boulder, about five feet in height and width, crashed through a cinderblock wall and living room, then through another wall, ending up in a bedroom.

None of the four people inside the home at the time were hurt.

In addition to the house, a car parked outside was also damaged.

The family says they moved into the home earlier this month.

It’s not clear what caused the boulder to roll, but the incident followed days of heavy rain.

The incident remains under investigation.

