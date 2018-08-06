WATCH: Massive great white sharks leaps out of water, nearly chomps conservancy tagger

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials are reminding swimmers and boaters to remain vigilant when in or on the water after sharing a video of a massive great white shark leaping out of the water at a member of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy who was trying to tag it off Wellfleet.

“While out on research trips, we’ve seen white sharks breach and we’ve received multiple reports of breaching white sharks this year from fishermen and boaters,” read a message from the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries Cape Cod National Seashore that was posted along with the video.

“While encounters like this one are rare, this video shows that they’re certainly possible. White sharks are wild and unpredictable animals. This is a good reminder of the importance of not becoming complacent and always staying vigilant when in or on the water.”

