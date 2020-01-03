(WHDH) — Two massive sea lions made an abandoned boat look extremely small as they laid on the vessel in Washington state.

Former professional soccer player Joshua Phillips was out on the water when he passed by the unusual sight.

“I don’t think this boat likes sea lions anymore,” Phillips said as the boat barely stayed afloat in the water.

The boat eventually sank to the ocean floor.

