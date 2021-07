CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - There was an unexpected catch off the coast of Cape Cod over the weekend.

A shark got tangled up in a line during a fishing trip for tuna last Saturday off the coast of Chatham.

The fishermen had to cut the line to free the large predator and the shark then dives back down into deeper waters.

