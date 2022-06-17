WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Charter boat captain David Stamatis was taking a vacationing family out fishing when he spotted a large great white shark in the water off the coast of Wellfleet.

The family from Iowa was able to capture footage of the shark after Stamatis carefully steered the boat closer.

“This was the first of this season. The earliest I have ever seen it,” said Stamatis. “Last year we saw three, the year before we saw one real big one.”

According to Stamatis, this is the biggest shark he has seen in his decades working on the water appearing to be around 15 feet long.

