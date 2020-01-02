SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (WHDH) — A beachgoer in California is lucky to be alive after being swept away by a massive wave.

The County of Santa Cruz shared a video of a man standing on a rock at Bonny Doon Beach when a wave came, knocking him off his feet and causing him to fall into the ocean.

State officials rescued the man, who is said to be doing OK.

Santa Cruz is under a high surf advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday, with swells projected to reach up to 25 feet on west-facing beaches.

