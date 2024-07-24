RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - Greg Paquette and Ryland Kenney described the moment a humpback whale breached and capsized their boat off the coast of New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon.

Both men ended up in the water, but were helped into another boat by two teenagers, Wyatt and Colin Yager.

“It’s had all day to sink in, but I’ll tell you, it just replays over and over again,” Paquette said. “That’s just how it goes. When you go out on the water, you don’t know what’s going to happen and you try to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

“Even though it was three seconds, it was almost like it was in slow motion when it happened, just seeing the whale,” Kenney said. “It was slow motion but I acted really quickly just to try to kind of survive, basically. But it was almost like a movie.”

