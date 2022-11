WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 7NEWS viewer in Westford captured the moment a meteor shower shot across the sky on his doorbell camera Thursday night.

The event was part of the Taurid meteor shower, or what NASA calls “Halloween Fireballs.”

According to NASA, meteors are formed when debris enters and burns up in Earth’s atmosphere.

