WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Kristina Shalhoup was live in Worcester at Polar Park on Friday ahead of the Worcester Red Sox (WooSox) opening day against the Syracuse Mets. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m.

Kristina spoke with WooSox President, Charles Steinberg about the excitement of a new season.

Last year, the Red Sox triple A affiliate finished the season 79-71, second place in the East Division.

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