PLYMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a military vehicle was struck by a train in Plymouth, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Cellphone video captured the moment the vehicle was struck as it drove out in front of the train, which had its horn blaring as it approached the intersection.

What caused the driver to drive into the path of the train remains under investigation.

