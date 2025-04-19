CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Reenactors representing members of the Concord militia cross the Old North Bridge on Saturday just as brave men did 250 years ago when they prepared to face down the British Army.

Earlier in the morning, bells rang throughout the town to warn of the approaching British.

A parade commemorating the Battles of Lexington and Concord will be held Saturday, with people marching 3 miles through Concord and over the bridge before Gov. Maura Healey delivers a speech.

