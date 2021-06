CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers in Chelmsford were surprised to share the road with moose on Sunday.

The animal ran across Route 3 northbound, going against traffic at one point Sunday morning.

But it eventually changed course and ran into the woods without hitting any cars.

