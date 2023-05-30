GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some people living in Groton recently received a group of unexpected visitors when a bear cub and its mother were seen roaming around a local backyard.

The animals were caught on camera enjoying the sun as the cub was seen napping on a tree for about 40 minutes. The mother stayed on the ground nearby.

The bears later wandered around in the area before leaving.

Officials with MassWildlife have said the population of black bears has been increasing in number and distribution in Massachusetts since the 1970s, pushing the current estimated statewide population past 4,500.

Groton is part of the established range of black bears in Massachusetts, according to MassWildlife. The range is also expanding east, though, with an area of “expanding bear range” now including many communities east of I-495.

