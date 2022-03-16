(CNN) — A motorcyclist crashed on a rising drawbridge in Daytona Beach, Florida Saturday morning, narrowly missing falling into the Halifax River below.

The Georgia biker was in town for bike week.

He crashed through a lowered traffic arm, fell or jumped off his bike, and the motorcycle ended up dangling over the river by its trailer.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

He told police he didn’t see the lowered traffic arms because he was wiping rain off his helmet’s face shield.

Police say the crash caused $5,000 in damage to the motorcycle.

The driver was charged with careless driving, which has a $166 fine.

