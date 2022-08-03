WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is recovering after his motorized glider was forced to crash land at a golf course, according to police in Westminster.

Officials said a 59-year-old man was flying his aircraft in the area of the Woods of Westminster golf course along with two other flyers when the crash happened.

Local police said they responded after receiving a 911 call Wednesday afternoon from someone who lived nearby, claiming the glider had flown into a patch of trees.

Officers were able to locate the crash and find the pilot, who they identified as a local man known for flying his aircraft in the area. Police said the pilot was alert at the time, but seriously injured.

“He was alert and we were able to get him by ambulance to a local LifeFlight and he was (flown) to a Worcester hospital,” said Westminster Police Chief Ralph W. LeBlanc.

A nearby Ring security camera caught the moment the glider landed in the wooded area.

Authorities believe a mechanical issue may have been what caused the crash, but LeBlanc noted that the Federal Aviation Administration declined to come out for the incident, due to the vehicle being a “class-3 glider” and not a typical aircraft.

The group was trying to land on the driving range portion of the course when mechanical issues

