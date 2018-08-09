WATCH: Mouse dangling from ceiling sends staffers scrambling at NH town hall

NEWTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Staffers at Town Hall in Newton, New Hampshire were at a loss Tuesday when an acrobatic mouse lowered itself through a hole in the ceiling outside the payroll administrator’s office and briefly clung by its back paws before plummeting into a trash can they set up to catch it.

“Ah! It’s going to fall! Hurry,” the staffers can be heard screaming as the mouse slowly inches out of the ceiling in a cellphone video recorded by Town Clerk Mary Jo McCullough.

“Move the bucket over!” another woman shouts. “It’s going to fall!”

After dangling for several seconds, the video shows the mouse falling into the trash can.

“Where’s the other one?” a woman asks after the mouse lands in the bucket.

When someone asks what she meant, she says with a laugh, “The one that was lowering that one down.”

