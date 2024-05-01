PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase in Plymouth took to the skies Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said their Air Wing was called to search for a man suspected in a domestic assault and battery case. MSP quickly spotted the man as he ran through several neighborhoods.

The crew directed officers on the ground to the suspect, who surrendered to police and is now in custody.

