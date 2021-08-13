(WHDH)–A duck named Munchkin has garnered lots of attention on social media after her owner posted videos of the bird enjoying ice water and donut holes from popular fast-food chain Dunkin’.

“In times like 2020 and 2021, times are kind of uncertain and not everything you see online is happy, you can come to my channel and I’m not showing you any of that. It’s just happy ducks being happy,” said Munchkin’s owner Krissy Ellis, who shares videos of the duck on TikTok.

Ellis also enjoys putting 4-year-old Munchkin on a leash and taking her for walks.

