WATCH: Nantucket man catches whale breaching close to shore

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A man on Nantucket was walking along the water when he spotted a whale jumping out of the water just about a mile off shore.

Jim Jackson said he and his wife were walking along Tom Nevers Beach Wednesday night when they noticed a line of fish and another big object nearby.

“It wasn’t a seal, got my binoculars out and it wasn’t a shark, it looked like some sort of whale, but it hasn’t really surfaced,” he explained.

A few minutes later, he said the whale leapt out of the water four or five times. Jackson said since moving to the island, he often looks for whales, but hasn’t been successful, until now.

“It was just an unexpected, awesome sight,” he said. “People go their whole lives even though you live on an island looking for that, it was like a unicorn.”

Video shows a fisherman also on the beach at the time, but Jackson said it appears he didn’t realize what was going on in the water.

Jackson and his wife say they’re thrilled they caught a glimpse of the spectacular sight.

“It was quite something.”

