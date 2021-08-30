BOSTON (WHDH) - The Navy Blue Angels flew over the USS Constitution in Boston on Monday morning, making for a rare photo opportunity.

The flyover took place around 11 a.m.

Blue Angels members are also on hand at the USS Constitution until 6 p.m. to interact with guests, answer questions, and sign autographs.

This flyover happened ahead of their performance in the Great State of Maine Air Show in Brunswick on Sept. 4 and 5.

