BOSTON (WHDH) - Newly released dashcam video captures the sound of the car crash that injured former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in New Hampshire in August.

Giuliani was seriously hurt when another car rear-ended his SUV on I-93 in Manchester on August 30.

State police said a woman flagged down Giuliani and his assistant for help, and that’s why troopers were there with their cameras rolling. Troopers eventually made their way over to the crash scene on the other side of the highway.

The car that rear-ended Giuliani’s SUV can be seen off the side of the road, with smoke rising from it into the air. Paramedics also rolled a gurney to the passenger side of Giuliani’s SUV to take him to the hospital.

In a livestream shortly after the crash, Giuliani was seen in a back brace, and said his injuries were serious. He suffered a fractured vertebrae. His assistant, who was driving, was not seriously hurt.

Despite the damage to his SUV and his injuries, Giuliani made it clear he did not want the driver who hit him to get into any trouble.

