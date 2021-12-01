A livery driver attempting to make a U-turn at Boston City Hall Plaza ended up driving onto a staircase, leaving the van teetering on Monday morning.

Video from SKY7-HD showed the front wheels of the van dangling over the steps by City Hall.

The driver, who had a passenger in the van at the time, told 7NEWS that he made a wrong turn and then got stuck on the stairs while trying to turn around.

New surveillance video shows how the whole ordeal went down. It shows the minivan turning off State Street and through the pedestrian mall.

The driver, who would not share his name or what company worked for, told 7NEWS he tried to make a three-point turn once he realized he went the wrong way.

“I see this wrong place and I would like to make a U-turn and my front wheels go on there,” he said.

But, he hit the gas a little too hard and that sent the wheels of the van over the edge.

Police were called and a tow truck helped pull the teetering mini-van off the stairs.

The driver said he was transporting a dialysis patient at the time but thankfully– other than his bruised ego– no one was hurt.

“She is alright, I am alright,” he said. “So happy end.”

The van may have suffered a little damage during this debacle but the stairs are fine and no charges were filed.

