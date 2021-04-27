WATCH: New surveillance video shows moment man takes off in stolen car with toddler in the backseat

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - New surveillance video of a carjacking in Woonsocket, Rhode Island shows the moment the suspect gets behind the wheel of a running car and takes off with a child in the back seat.

The footage shows the thief walking across the street and calmly entering the running car before driving off. The child’s mother is seen coming out of Mason Grocery moments later to see her car and 2-year-old daughter were gone.

“That’s devastating. Like, I don’t even want to think about that happening to me,” said Sam Thornton who recognized the mother as someone from the area.

Police officers were called to the scene outside the Elm Street convenience store and were thankfully able to reunite the mother and her 2-year-old child quickly.

The man left the car running and the child unharmed about a block away on Sweet Avenue.

“I think that’s crazy because I have four kids myself,” Thornton said. “I am very cautious about not leaving my kids in the car. Not even for like two seconds.”

Police said the carjacker was able to walk away unnoticed and they are still looking for him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)